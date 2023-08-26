Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the U.S Naval Forces Europe and Africa brass band play to crowds in Dublin before the American Football match between Notre Dame and Navy.

THE WORLD

Nadine Dorries resigned today after facing criticism over her absenteeism.

#UKRAINE Two people died after Russia shelled a café in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region officials said.

#US Seven people have been hospitalised after a mass shooting at a Caribbean Festival in Boston, Massachusets.

#NIGER Several thousand Nigeriens have rallied in support of the coup in the country’s largest stadium, a day after the French Ambassador to Niger was ordered to leave the country.

#UK Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has backed up her claims and has resigned after other members of the House of Commons criticised her absenteeism. The now ex-MP and columnist took aim at PM Rishi Sunak in her resignation letter.

PARTING SHOT



Gardaí today named the four victims who died after a car crash in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary as Luke McSweeney, Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey.



The three 18-year-old girls were travelling to a Leaving Cert results celebration event, while 24-year-old Luke – Grace’s brother – was driving.

President Michael D Higgins has said that “the hearts of all parents and relatives, indeed the whole community, will have gone out to the families of Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Luke and Grace McSweeney, who lost their lives in a traffic accident in Co Tipperary last night”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Grace, Luke, Zoey and Nicole earlier today, saying that “the whole nation mourns them”.