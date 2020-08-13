Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two paddle borders who went missing in Galway Bay overnight were found holding onto a lobster pot after a major search in the area.
- 92 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed by health officials this evening.
- A man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in Clontarf in Dublin.
- Micheál Martin had his first face-to-face meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today in Co Down.
- Johnson also unveiled the first steps towards marking the centenary of Northern Ireland next year.
- Tenants who were controversially evicted from a privately owned property in Dublin regained access to the building.
- Meat Industry Ireland told an Oireachtas committee that around 20% of workers in meat processing plants are offered sick pay by their employers.
- Brown Thomas Arnotts announced it will cut 150 jobs in coming weeks.
- NUI Galway contacted gardaí after a student was racially abused on campus.
- A footballer and a club coach were remanded in custody charged over a €3 million heroin seizure.
- The Irish government announced it would help Nigeria to return millions in funds misappropriated by the country’s former leader General Sani Abacha, which were frozen in an Irish bank account.
INTERNATIONAL
#HOTTING UP: A study by the American Meteorological Society showed that the last decade was the hottest on Earth since the mid-1800s.
#AGREEMENT: The United Arab Emirates and Israel announced they would establish diplomatic ties in a bid to stop planned annexation of occupied land sought by Palestinians for their future state.
#AUCKLAND: The number of new cases in New Zealand’s biggest city rose to 17 as officials warned more infections in the country were inevitable.
PARTING SHOT
It’s been a long year full of headlines which, it’s safe to say, hasn’t been the most upbeat.
So when news broke today that two young paddle boarders who went missing off the coats of Galway last night had turned up safe and well, the country rejoiced at something positive for a change.
RTÉ’s report from Galway captured the joy of locals earlier today. In the difficult times we’re in, it’s truly a thing to behold. You can watch it here.
