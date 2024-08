EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí and fire fighters near the scene of the incident in Midleton County Cork Niall O'Connor / The Journal Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

THE WORLD

#US Kamala Harris’s campaign for the US presidency raised $310 million last month.

#PALESTINE Nearly two-thirds of buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed since the war began in October.

#UK Seven men have been charged after violent disorder in Hartlepool in which police officers with attacked with missiles and glass bottles.

PARTING SHOT

It was Gold for Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in the men’s lightweight double sculls final this morning! The reigning champions from Cork successfully defended their title, crossing the finish line first with a time of 6:10:99.