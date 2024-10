NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

THE WORLD

A woman prepares to cast her vote in Hrusevo, Moldova yesterday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MOLDOVA A referendum on Moldova joining the EU passed with a razor-thin majority as pro-Brussels President Maia Sandu blamed the narrow outcome on foreign meddling in a veiled reference to Russia, which denied the accusations.

#US The assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally in July was “preventable and should not have happened”, according to a bipartisan investigation into the shooting and associated security failures.

#AUSTRALIA The UK’s King Charles was berated by an Australian senator, who told him “you are not my King”, during a visit to the country’s Parliament House in Canberra.

PARTING SHOT

An airport in New Zealand has made international headlines after putting an unusual spin on trying to reduce the time cars spend in its drop-off zones: it’s put up new signs telling passengers to restrict “hug[ging] time” to three minutes.