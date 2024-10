AS THE SEEMINGLY never-ending speculation about the possibility of a general election before the end of the year continues to drag on, Taoiseach Simon Harris has now said he “expects” it to be held in 2024.

Harris has said he believes the Government will “amicably agree a time period” for the election when the coalition leaders hold their weekly meeting today.

“I’ve been very clear though that I’m going to do it in a respectful manner,” he said.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman added to the expectation last week, saying he’d like to see the election held on 29 November.

Speaking to reporters while campaigning yesterday, Harris said he didn’t want to “surprise” his coalition colleagues.

Advertisement

“It is my prerogative obviously under the constitution to seek that dissolution,” he said.

“The Government works well and I want it to come to an amicable end and I am really looking forward to seeking a mandate from the people of this country and asking them to allow me to continue as their Taoiseach.”

Harris’ latest comments come in the wake of the surprise announcement by Fine Gael Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will not be contesting the next election.

Harris said Fine Gael are confident they will hold Humphrey’s Cavan-Monaghan seat and that there has been interest from a number of individuals in taking her place on the ticket.

Despite Humphreys becoming the 18th Fine Gael TD to announce they will not be running, the timing would still appear advantageous for the Government parties as Sinn Féin continues to grapple with a number of ongoing controversies.