EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

New citizens conferred at a ceremony in the Convention Centre in Dublin today © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as Trump's new health secretary Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Hamas has confirmed that it is committed to honouring a truce with Israel that has come under severe strain in recent days, adding that it planned to proceed with the next captives swap this weekend as planned.

Advertisement

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to agree a position with the US to “stop Putin” before holding talks with Russia.

#US The Republican-controlled US Senate approved Robert F. Kennedy Jr as health secretary, disregarding alarm from the medical community over his history of promoting vaccine misinformation and denying scientific facts.

#AFGHANISTAN An Afghan asylum seeker was arrested after a suspected car ramming attack injured at least 28 people in the southern German city of Munich.

PARTING SHOT

The new episode of The Journal’s politics podcast The Candidate is out now – this one delves into the housing crisis and the Arts Council overspend.