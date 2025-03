NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters from the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) staged a demonstration inside the Central Bank over Israeli bonds Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Black smoke billowing into the air after a crash between an oil tanker and a cargo ship off the coast of East Yorkshire. PA PA

#NORTH SEA: One person was in hospital after 36 mariners were rescued following a crash between an oil tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea, a British MP said.

#NEGOTIATIONS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of ceasefire talks, as Ukraine’s proposal for a partial truce raised hopes of a breakthrough after three years of war.

#POPE FRANCIS: Pope Francis’ prognosis was no longer uncertain, the Vatican said.

#CANADA: Mark Carney was elected as the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party and will take over from Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister.

#PALESTINE: Israel cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip as it sent negotiators for new talks in Qatar.

PARTING SHOT

Clashes between the US and Canada have moved well beyond the ice hockey rink. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

RELATIONS BETWEEN CANADA and the United States have reached a low point not seen since the colonial era.

The relationship between the two North American nations has been largely positive since Canada gained autonomy from Britain.

Following the American Revolutionary War in the early 1800s, the newly independent United States and the British controlled Canadian territory went to war over Britain’s refusal to withdraw forces from south of the Great Lakes.

Since then, the only major territorial dispute came in 1903 when a row erupted over who controlled Alaska, which eventually went the way of the US after Britain relented. But Canadian anger at the time was aimed less at the Americans and more at the British for that perceived betrayal.

Now, Canadians are living through “dark days”, according to the country’s new Prime Minister.

Continue reading here.