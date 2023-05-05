Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
#COVID-19 The WHO has said Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency.
#UK The Labour Party gained an additional 510 seats in local elections in England, while the Conservatives have lost 763, with results available from 200 out of 230 councils.
#SUDAN Air strikes and gunfire rocked the Sudanese capital as fighting showed no signs of abating.
PARTING SHOT
Our reporter Carl Kinsella is across the water for the coronation of the UK’s King Charles.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site