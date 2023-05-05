Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

THE WORLD

#COVID-19 The WHO has said Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency.

#UK The Labour Party gained an additional 510 seats in local elections in England, while the Conservatives have lost 763, with results available from 200 out of 230 councils.

#SUDAN Air strikes and gunfire rocked the Sudanese capital as fighting showed no signs of abating.

PARTING SHOT

Our reporter Carl Kinsella is across the water for the coronation of the UK’s King Charles.