Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
#UKRAINE The EU is drawing up plans for a €20 billion fund to be spent over four years to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion, according to officials.
#NEW ZEALAND A gunman fatally shot two people in downtown Auckland, shaking the country as it prepared for the start of its stint co-hosting the World Cup.
#GERMANY Police urged residents of Berlin’s southern suburbs to stay indoors today as they scoured the area for a lioness on the loose.
PARTING SHOT
The42 reporter Emma Duffy is in Australia for the World Cup – read her match report on today’s game here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site