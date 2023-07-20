Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Fans of the Irish Women's World Cup football team watching the live screening of the Ireland v Australia game this morning in Irishtown Stadium Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

A 29-year-old man has been sent forward for trial charged with the murder of Bruna Fonesca in Cork city centre on New Year’s Day.

in Cork city centre on New Year’s Day. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemned an attack on the family home of a councillor in which a rock was thrown through a window with a note telling him to “stop supporting” refugees.

of a councillor in which a rock was thrown through a window with a note telling him to “stop supporting” refugees. Over 30% of Dublin defendants facing TV licence prosecutions today failed to turn up to court and were convicted and fined in their absence.

today failed to turn up to court and were convicted and fined in their absence. New RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst and Ryan Tubridy had a “constructive” meeting this week.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst and Ryan Tubridy had a “constructive” meeting this week. Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing nine-month-old baby from Co Roscommon.

in tracing the whereabouts of a missing nine-month-old baby from Co Roscommon. Retained firefighters are to resume strike action next week after an “overwhelming majority” rejected proposed Labour Court recommendations .

. Publicans have said news that Diageo are set to increase the price of its beers by 4 cent from next month is “hugely unfortunate” for the industry.

THE WORLD

#UKRAINE The EU is drawing up plans for a €20 billion fund to be spent over four years to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion, according to officials.

#NEW ZEALAND A gunman fatally shot two people in downtown Auckland, shaking the country as it prepared for the start of its stint co-hosting the World Cup.

#GERMANY Police urged residents of Berlin’s southern suburbs to stay indoors today as they scoured the area for a lioness on the loose.

PARTING SHOT

The42 reporter Emma Duffy is in Australia for the World Cup – read her match report on today’s game here.