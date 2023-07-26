Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up?

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

IRELAND

Alamy Sinéad O'Connor performing in 2020 Alamy

Renowned singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

Ireland lost out to Canada 2-1 in the team’s second World Cup game despite a goal from Katie McCabe in the fourth minute of the match.

game despite a goal from Katie McCabe in the fourth minute of the match. A review into the provision of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) found that the UN Rights of the Child may have been breached for children with mental illness.

(CAMHS) found that the UN Rights of the Child may have been breached for children with mental illness. The leadership of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) voted in favour of a ballot of all its members on a vote of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

in the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan disagreed over whether the review into rail travel in Ireland does or doesn’t support arguments for further road investment .

. The Supreme Court has given the government until 31 May 2025 to legislate on the expansion of the Seanad electorate .

. The US Embassy in Ireland issued a warning to American citizens about personal safety while travelling here after a US tourist was assaulted in Dublin last week.

while travelling here after a US tourist was assaulted in Dublin last week. A scheme that supports families in mortgage arrears was extended for another four years.

was extended for another four years. 37% fewer TV licences were purchased last week compared to the same week last year.

THE WORLD

Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo The Adriana carrying hundreds of people before it capsized and sank off the Greek coast in June. Alamy Stock Photo

#GREECE The EU Ombudsman’s office is investigating the actions of Frontex, the bloc’s border agency, over the deaths of hundreds of people due to a ship sinking last month.

#UK Actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men by a court in London.

#NORTH KOREA China and Russia are sending government delegations to North Korea for events marking the 70th anniversary since the armstice after the Korean War of 1950-1953.

PARTING SHOT

The country is reeling this evening over the news that Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

In a statement tonight, President Michael D Higgins described her as one of Ireland’s “greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her”.