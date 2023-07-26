Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up?
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
#GREECE The EU Ombudsman’s office is investigating the actions of Frontex, the bloc’s border agency, over the deaths of hundreds of people due to a ship sinking last month.
#UK Actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men by a court in London.
#NORTH KOREA China and Russia are sending government delegations to North Korea for events marking the 70th anniversary since the armstice after the Korean War of 1950-1953.
The country is reeling this evening over the news that Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.
In a statement tonight, President Michael D Higgins described her as one of Ireland’s “greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her”.
