Your Evening Longread: The rise and rise of life coaches

Life coaches

The life coach industry is a burgeoning one – but it’s not always a regulated area.

(The Guardian, approx 21 mins reading time)

Like many of Castillo’s listeners, Olivia was a successful professional middle-aged woman. And, like many, she found Castillo at a time when she felt an itching dissatisfaction with her life. On her podcast, and in her persona, Castillo offered the promise of something better. She had learned to manage her mind and was rewarded with a fulfilling life: a happy marriage, two teenage sons, a pristine home and a thriving multimillion-dollar business helping other people self-actualize. Soon, Olivia began considering quitting her job to become a life coach, too.