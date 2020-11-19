Your evening longread: The highs and lows of trying to be productive at work

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Getting Things Done

Cal Newport – who coined the phase ‘deep work’ – looks at how people have become obsessed with productivity systems to try and make work more manageable. But is that just avoiding the problem: that email and the internet have changed how we work forever?

(The New Yorker, approx 19 mins reading time)

Mann wasn’t alone in his frustration. In the nineteen-nineties, the spread of e-mail had transformed knowledge work. With nearly all friction removed from professional communication, anyone could bother anyone else at any time. Many e-mails brought obligations: to answer a question, look into a lead, arrange a meeting, or provide feedback. Work lives that had once been sequential—two or three blocks of work, broken up by meetings and phone calls—became frantic, improvisational, and impossibly overloaded. “E-mail is a ball of uncertainty that represents anxiety,” Mann said, reflecting on this period.