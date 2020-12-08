Your evening longread: 'There was always something unusual about my family'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Unusual family

Pauline Dakin and her brother knew that there was something unusual about her family. It wasn’t until she was 23 that she found out what it was.

(BBC News, approx 14 mins reading time)

Apart from this, life was quite normal for Pauline’s family – they’d start again and build a new life in a new town. But below the surface Pauline was confused, anxious and falling into depression. “I knew something bad was happening,” she says. “I didn’t know what it was, but there was always a sense of something dire that was unspoken.” By the time Pauline was 11 she’d attended six different schools in nearly as many years and had lost touch with her dad.