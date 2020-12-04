Your evening longread: 'You'd wonder why you weren't like all the others. There would be no explanation'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Mixed-race Irish

This excellent piece of reporting by Deirdre Finnerty looks at the mixed-race Irish adults searching for the truth about their parentage. Three adults – Jude, Conrad and Marguerite – share their personal stories, which include life in mother-and-baby homes and industrial schools, and adoption.

(BBC, approx 12 mins reading time)

Like Conrad, Jude spent his early life in St Patrick’s mother and baby home. He was born on a spring day in 1941, to an unmarried machinist. His father, he would later be told, was from Trinidad. The rest of Jude’s childhood was spent in institutions – first in a convent, later in an industrial school. Growing up, he rarely saw another black person. “You’d wonder why you weren’t like all the others. There would be no explanation, and I’d be embarrassed.”