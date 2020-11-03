#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 3 November 2020
Advertisement

Your evening longread: Behind the scenes of Deal or No Deal

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off today’s news events.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,822 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5253304

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Think outside the box: behind the scenes of Deal Or No Deal

Halloween marked the 15th anniversary of the first episode of Channel 4 game show Deal Or No Deal. Although it’s been off the air for a few years, the show was hugely popular at its peak, with critic AA Gill describing it as “like putting heroin in your TV remote”.

A year after it first aired, Jon Ronson went behind the scenes for The Guardian to see how the show was put together – and to find out how much of its contestants’ success was down to good fortune.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

(The Guardian, approximately 20 minutes reading time)

“It’s all luck,” I thought. “It’s a gameshow with no skill. He’s just opening boxes. What a terrible idea.” Forty-five minutes later, I was convinced Deal Or No Deal was the greatest game show I’d ever seen, full of unbearable drama and unexpected weirdness.
It was turning into one of the most exciting television-viewing experiences I’d ever had. Each time a box was opened, the tension was so agonising. Although this was quarter past four in the afternoon, four million viewers – nearly half of everyone watching TV at that moment – were watching.

Read all of the Evening Longreads here>

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie