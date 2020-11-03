Your evening longread: Behind the scenes of Deal or No Deal

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Think outside the box: behind the scenes of Deal Or No Deal

Halloween marked the 15th anniversary of the first episode of Channel 4 game show Deal Or No Deal. Although it’s been off the air for a few years, the show was hugely popular at its peak, with critic AA Gill describing it as “like putting heroin in your TV remote”.

A year after it first aired, Jon Ronson went behind the scenes for The Guardian to see how the show was put together – and to find out how much of its contestants’ success was down to good fortune.

(The Guardian, approximately 20 minutes reading time)

“It’s all luck,” I thought. “It’s a gameshow with no skill. He’s just opening boxes. What a terrible idea.” Forty-five minutes later, I was convinced Deal Or No Deal was the greatest game show I’d ever seen, full of unbearable drama and unexpected weirdness.