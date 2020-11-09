#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 November 2020
Your evening longread: Gabriel Byrne on Trump, the Catholic church, and abuse

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Monday 9 Nov 2020, 8:30 PM
11 minutes ago 1,179 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Denis Makarenko
Image: Shutterstock/Denis Makarenko

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Gabriel Byrne

The Irish actor has a new memoir coming out  – and he got very honest in this recent interview.

(The Guardian, approx 13 mins reading time)

He seems genuinely affable, unlike his characters, whose geniality usually has definite threat glinting beneath. This uncertainty has long been key to Byrne’s appeal, likewise that stupid beauty, smudged a little now he is 70. Yet Byrne does not carry himself with the confidence you expect from a veteran smoulderer. He nods, a bit awkwardly. Catholic shame and “male teenage [body] dysmorphia” kicked vanity out of him young, he says – literally, when a priest clobbered him for looking in the mirror. “If you’re brought up in that world, you never get to the stage of thinking it’ll be easy with women.”

