Your evening longread: Gabriel Byrne on Trump, the Catholic church, and abuse

Gabriel Byrne

The Irish actor has a new memoir coming out – and he got very honest in this recent interview.

(The Guardian, approx 13 mins reading time)

He seems genuinely affable, unlike his characters, whose geniality usually has definite threat glinting beneath. This uncertainty has long been key to Byrne’s appeal, likewise that stupid beauty, smudged a little now he is 70. Yet Byrne does not carry himself with the confidence you expect from a veteran smoulderer. He nods, a bit awkwardly. Catholic shame and “male teenage [body] dysmorphia” kicked vanity out of him young, he says – literally, when a priest clobbered him for looking in the mirror. “If you’re brought up in that world, you never get to the stage of thinking it’ll be easy with women.”