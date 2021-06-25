Your evening longread: The MCU gets its first major queer character

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Queer in the MCU

A slightly shorter longread tonight, but no less important – as Loki tells the world he is bi, is having a queer Marvel Cinematic Universe character a big thing, or in fact overdue?

(Variety, approx 5 mins reading time)

It happens during a conversation Loki has with a Loki “variant” named Sylvie ( Sophia Di Martino ), who revealed herself at the end of last week’s episode just as she launched her grand scheme to wreak havoc on the Time Variance Authority. As they sit on a train waiting to arrive at a critical destination, the discussion turns to love. Sylvie says she’s been in “a serious, long-distance relationship with a postman” while she skitters through time and across apocalypses to avoid detection by the TVA. Then she asks Loki if he has a paramour.