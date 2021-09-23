#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DIRECT PROVISION: Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has appointed three people to an independent group responsible for tracking progress on the government’s plan to end Direct Provision and replace the system with not-for-profit accommodation.

2. #WATER PROBLEMS: Irish Water has said the two recent incidents which led to 52 confirmed illnesses have shown that the current system is “no longer fit for purpose”.  

3. #CHARGING: The EU has announced that it will impose a universal charger for smartphones, setting up a clash with Apple and its widely used iPhone.

4. #UNITED NATIONS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the UN Security Council that people affected by climate change-driven conflict are depending on the council for leadership. 

5. #SABINA NESSA: Police in the UK believe that a 28-year-old woman who was found dead on Saturday was murdered during a five-minute walk to meet a friend at a pub.

