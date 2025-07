NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A giant inflatable American football was unveiled on Dublin’s River Liffey today to celebrate the city hosting the US College football game between K-State and Iowa State. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Firefighter uses hose as they try to extinguish blaze on south coast of Crete island, Greece

#GREECE: A wildfire on the Greek island of Crete has forced the evacuation of 5,000 tourists

#FRANCE: French police have punctured an inflatable boat carrying migrants off the northern coast for the first time, in what UK officials are calling a “significant moment” in efforts to curb record Channel crossings

#PARTEY: Thomas Partey, a former Arsenal midfielder, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, according to a statement from the UK Crown Prosecution Service

#UK: Former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he is looking to form a new UK political party

#ROLL WITH IT: Ohave kickstarted their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff this evening, their first concert in almost 16 years

PARTING SHOT

There is little doubt that the taking of the MV Matthew was a huge success story for Irish law enforcement agencies and the Irish military – it was the proof of a concept that had been promised by state agencies for decades, Niall O’Connor writes.

The operation that led to the capture of the vessel, along with its haul of cocaine worth some €157 million, came about through sharing of information among a raft of Irish and international law enforcement and military agencies.

It demonstrated how, when it comes to large-scale crackdowns on drug trafficking, the haphazard approach of old, hoping that touts will inform the gardaí is now a lottery of the past.

Operation Piano – as the operation was called – was as sophisticated as it can be, with an international web of agencies all working together.

Read Niall’s full explainer on the MV Matthew seizure here.