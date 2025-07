THOMAS PARTEY, A former Arsenal midfielder, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, according to a statement from the UK Crown Prosecution Service.

The high-profile case has prompted sharp criticism of the Premier League club, which continued to play Partey for nearly three years despite being aware of an ongoing police investigation.

Partey, 32, was one of Arsenal’s highest earners and a key figure in their recent title challenges, as well as last season’s run to the Champions League semi-finals.

The charges relate to allegations made by three separate women concerning incidents that took place between 2021 and 2022.

They follow an investigation launched by police in February 2022, after the first report of rape was received.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward.”

Partey, whose contract with Arsenal expired on Monday, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, 5 August.

Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service said that they had authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape “after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence.”

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges,” Narwal’s statement said.

“We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Born in Krobo Odumase, Ghana, in June 1993, Partey joined Atlético Madrid in 2012 and made his debut in 2015 after loan spells at Mallorca and Leganés.

He went on to make 188 appearances for the Spanish club, winning the Europa League in 2018 and La Liga in 2021, before moving to Arsenal in October 2020 for £45m (€52m).

At Arsenal, Partey became a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Despite a series of injury setbacks, he played a significant role in multiple title challenges, including 52 appearances in his final season as the club finished second to Liverpool and reached the semi-finals of both the Carabao Cup and the Champions League.

