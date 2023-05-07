Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#TEXAS Eight people were killed in a mall shooting near Dallas overnight, prompting US president Joe Biden to once again call for Congress to ban assault rifles
#CORONATION The chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic has said officers arresting him and scores of other protesters during the coronation were “intimidating, heavy-handed, not willing to listen”
#WAR IN UKRAINE Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he has received “a promise” of more ammunition from the Russian army, after he threatened to pull his frontline troops out of Bakhmut
The Franciscan Brothers are to auction off more than 800 ecclesiastical lots valued at €200,000 to help refurbish accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.
The items were cleared out of the Franciscan College in Gormanston, Co Meath, as well as friaries in Athlone, Co Westmeath, and Clonmel, Co Tipperary.
The collection includes mid-century furniture, ecclesiastical art, brassware, school benches, pews and a full-sized mahogany billiards table which has a guide price of up to €2,000.
