Sunday 7 May 2023
# The Fix
Here's what happened today: Sunday
Your roundup of what made the headline.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dawn Chorus Morning National Park6 Valerie O'Sullivan Valerie O'Sullivan

  • Experts said that Ireland should not completely ban the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes, but there could be more regulation when it comes to who can purchase them
  • A man was arrested on suspicion of murder this morning following the discovery of a woman’s body in Sligo earlier this week
  • Police in Northern Ireland appealed for information following a fatal road-traffic collision in which a wheelchair user was killed
  • Junior minister Neale Richmond confirmed that a meeting of the Retail Forum will discuss concerns over high food prices
  • Siptu announced that ambulance workers have voted to go on strike over what they say is a lack of progress in implementing proposed changes pay scales
  • Advocacy group Age Action said the model of airing GAA matches on a paywalled streaming service was a barrier to older fans being able to view games

WORLD

embedded842337a0a50b43a5aaef8dc67242ad7e Alamy Shoppers evacuated from a mall in Texas following a mass shooting Alamy
#TEXAS Eight people were killed in a mall shooting near Dallas overnight, prompting US president Joe Biden to once again call for Congress to ban assault rifles
#CORONATION The chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic has said officers arresting him and scores of other protesters during the coronation were “intimidating, heavy-handed, not willing to listen”
#WAR IN UKRAINE Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he has received “a promise” of more ammunition from the Russian army, after he threatened to pull his frontline troops out of Bakhmut

PARTING SHOT

mdp_niall-mullen-antiques_ecclesiastical-auction-featuring-items A model church which will go under the hammer

mdp_niall-mullen-antiques_ecclesiastical-auction-featuring-items Michael Donnelly Photographer Michael Donnelly Photographer

The Franciscan Brothers are to auction off more than 800 ecclesiastical lots valued at €200,000 to help refurbish accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

The items were cleared out of the Franciscan College in Gormanston, Co Meath, as well as friaries in Athlone, Co Westmeath, and Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The collection includes mid-century furniture, ecclesiastical art, brassware, school benches, pews and a full-sized mahogany billiards table which has a guide price of up to €2,000.

