Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#INDIA At least 288 people have died and hundreds more have been injured after a three-way train crash in India
#UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country’s forces are ready to launch a counter-offensive against Russia, but there are concerns about the number of casualties it would bring
#MIDDLE EAST Three Israeli soldiers and a member of Egypt’s security forces have been killed today in a rare exchange of fire near the border between the two countries
#ENVIRONMENT Global negotiators have agreed to craft an initial draft treaty to end plastic pollution, a preliminary but crucial step towards tackling one of the longest-lasting sources of human waste
#US Texas governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a ban on treatment for transgender minors, making his state the largest in the United States to place restrictions on youth access to such care
As the June bank holiday kicks off, many of us will be heading to Dublin Airport for a summer getaway, but getting through the airport has not been without hassle recently.
Operator DAA is expecting a total of 425,000 passengers to pass through the airport this weekend.
Muiris O’Cearbhaill has the lowdown on making your airport experience a smooth one.
