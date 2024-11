EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COLD SNAP: Met Éireann issued a weather advisory as the forecaster confirmed the first “cold snap” of the season.

2. #DUBLIN: Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of William (Willie) Maughan and Anastasija (Anna) Varslavane commenced a search of open lands in north county Dublin.

3. #JO JO DULLARD: The search operation for Jo Jo Dullard in Co Wicklow is expected to continue over the weekend and into early next week.

4. #COURTS: A man in his late forties has been jailed for 17.5 years for the rape and sexual assault of his four daughters.

5. #HOMELESSNESS: Cork Simon Community warned that a recent incident of a woman sleeping under a plastic skip bag in Cork city is a “reflection of the reality of sleeping rough in the city”.