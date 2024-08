EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #RIP: Journalist, author, and feminist activist Nell McCafferty died at the age of 80.

2. #SICILY: Two more bodies were found in the wreck of a luxury yacht that sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily.

3. #HURRICANE ERNESTO: A Status Yellow wind warning was issued for Galway and Mayo as the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto come Ireland’s way.

4. #SPECIAL EDUCATION: A 13-year-old boy in Dublin remains without a school place just days before the new academic year, despite his case being raised multiple times in Dáil Éireann.

5. #BALLYBODEN: A south Dublin councillor said there is “complete misinformation” around a fire at an empty Georgian building in south Dublin last night, rubbishing claims that the site was intended for use as accommodation by the government in response to the refugee crisis.