Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Event guide: Heading out? Here's what is happening around the country

Food, country music and drag performances are all waiting for you this weekend.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 9:00 AM
Martin Anderson at the Big Grill Festival in 2018.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Martin Anderson at the Big Grill Festival in 2018.
Martin Anderson at the Big Grill Festival in 2018.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THERE ARE PLENTY of events to keep the country entertained this weekend, no matter what county you’ll be in. 

The weather is set to stay mostly fine, so there is no excuse not to get out and about over the next couple of days. 

DUBLIN

Name: Love Sensation

When: Today and tomorrow

What: This exciting festival in Kilmainham has a slew of hit acts to bring music and life to your weekend. 

Performances from Lily Allen, Clean Bandit and Le Galaxie will take up the main stage, while the George stage will feature more drag acts than you can count.

Monét X Change, Davina Devine and Paul Ryder are just some of the acts jazzing up your weekend. There will also be plenty of food stalls, bars and a fun fair to keep everybody entertained over the weekend. 

For full details on tickets and more information, visit the website

002 Love Sensation_90576612 Drag queens at the launch of Love Sensation festival Source: Photocall Ireland

Name: The Big Grill Festival 

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: Foodies unite with this huge collection of different restaurants, demonstrations and competitions taking place throughout the weekend in Ballsbridge.

Whether you want to enjoy a variety of delicious cuisine cooked by some of Ireland’s top chefs, or try your hand at a chilli or hot wing eating challenge, you can have it all this weekend. 

Visit the website for more details. 

127_90577798 Martin Anderson at the Big Grill festival in 2018. Source: RollingNews.ie

DONEGAL

Name: Arranmore Country Fest

When: Today and tomorrow 

What: This exciting music festival will have you out of your seat in no time in the scenic Arranmore Island off the North west coast of Donegal. 

Taking place every August, there will be plenty of local and national acts playing up a storm across the two days.

There will be performances from Jim Devine & Band, Conor O’Donnell and Elaine Boyle along with many more.

Click here for more information. 

shutterstock_220076341 A country music festival is taking place off the coast of Donegal this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/Alexander Raths

OFFALY

Name: Canal Quarter Festival 

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: Tullamore will have the chance to enjoy some exciting performances this weekend as part of this exciting festival.

With a silent disco on both night and performances from Olivia Burke as well as The Harleys on Saturday, there is plenty to enjoy. 

Not to mention, a burlesque show from 9pm both nights and Bingo Loco will surely round off the event on Sunday evening.

For more details, visit the Facebook page

shutterstock_1380929750 A silent disco will be taking place as part of the Canal Quarter Festival in Tullamore. Source: Shutterstock/Merla

Name: Galway Pride Parade 

When: Today

What: Get ready for Galway’s 30th pride parade starting at 1.30pm today at City Hall. 

Running from Eyre Square, down Shop Street and finishing at Fr Griffin Park, this parade does not promise to disappoint. 

For those who don’t feel like marching, they are invited to line the streets to cheer on those heading out to show their pride.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more details. 

GAY PRIDE 2019 758A5930_90574360 Dublin Pride Parade on its way to Merrion Park in June 2019. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

KERRY

Name: Past in the Present

When: Tomorrow night

What: Take some time to gaze at the stars at Caherdaniel in Co Kerry this weekend. The extra-dark skies in this area means there are more stars to admire and examine.

Star guides will help you identify and name the stars, often using mythology as an aid.

Taking place at the Derrynane Pier, there will be views to Skellig Michael and Scariff. Is there a better way to spend a Sunday night? 

Visit the event page for further details. 

This event is part of  National Heritage Week which is taking place from today until 25 August. 

shutterstock_208887871 Why not stargaze this weekend? Source: Shutterstock/Wayne0216

