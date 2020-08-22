This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 August, 2020
Donnelly announces commencement of expert review body on nursing and midwifery

The expert body will conduct a general review of nursing and midwifery.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 5,966 Views 10 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Guschenkova
Image: Shutterstock/Guschenkova

THE EXPERT REVIEW body for the independent review of nursing and midwifery has commenced its programme of work, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced.

In line with the recommendations of the Public Service Pay Commission and the Labour Court, the expert body will conduct a general review of nursing and midwifery. 

The Department of Health said the review is an “important piece of work for the professions set in the context of both the Labour Court recommendation of February 2019 and the significant planned reform of our health services”. 

The Review group, chaired by Dr Moling Ryan and comprising of members representing national and international professional expertise, technology in healthcare, and representatives from staff and employers have already met on two occasions. 

The review group will be further supported through submissions from a wide group of stakeholders. A call for these submissions will be issued next week. 

“I am very grateful that Dr Moling Ryan is prepared to give his time and expertise to undertake this important project at this important time for our health service,” Donnelly said. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

