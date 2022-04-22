The Explainer: Why is cutting turf so bad for the environment?

RECENT WEEKS HAVE seen a lot of conversations around turf in Ireland, as there were questions over whether plans to ban the sale of commercial turf were set to be paused.

While turf is both an integral part of Ireland’s landscape, and has been used to heat homes for generations, it has become a controversial fuel.

It is heavily tied into Ireland’s culture and identity, but there is much discussion around its impact on carbon emissions and the health of its natural habitats.

The proposal from the Minister for the Environment for a ban on the sale and distribution of turf caused alarm. While the government has said it is targeted at large-scale extraction, there is concern about what this will mean in both the short and longterm for those who cut bog for personal use.

Advertisement

The controversy around this plan has threatened to stall it, but environmental experts have stressed that action must be taken now to stop the damage done by turf cutting and to allow the country’s bogs to thrive again.

But why is there so much discussion around turf’s impact on the environment, and what can be done about it? To explain more, we’re joined on this week’s podcast by Dr Raymond Flynn, Senior Lecturer in the School of Natural and Built Environment at Queen’s University Belfast.

He explains how turf is formed, its history in Ireland, how burning it can impact the environment – and how turf can also be used to benefit the environment.

Listen here for more:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.