#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: Why is cutting turf so bad for the environment?

Listen to hear what Dr Raymond Flynn of Queen’s University Belfast has to say about the topic.

By Aoife Barry Friday 22 Apr 2022, 7:00 PM
17 minutes ago 167 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5745130

RECENT WEEKS HAVE seen a lot of conversations around turf in Ireland, as there were questions over whether plans to ban the sale of commercial turf were set to be paused.

While turf is both an integral part of Ireland’s landscape, and has been used to heat homes for generations, it has become a controversial fuel. 

It is heavily tied into Ireland’s culture and identity, but there is much discussion around its impact on carbon emissions and the health of its natural habitats.

The proposal from the Minister for the Environment for a ban on the sale and distribution of turf caused alarm. While the government has said it is targeted at large-scale extraction, there is concern about what this will mean in both the short and longterm for those who cut bog for personal use. 

The controversy around this plan has threatened to stall it, but environmental experts have stressed that action must be taken now to stop the damage done by turf cutting and to allow the country’s bogs to thrive again.

But why is there so much discussion around turf’s impact on the environment, and what can be done about it? To explain more, we’re joined on this week’s podcast by Dr Raymond Flynn, Senior Lecturer in the School of Natural and Built Environment at Queen’s University Belfast.

He explains how turf is formed, its history in Ireland, how burning it can impact the environment – and how turf can also be used to benefit the environment. 

Listen here for more:

Listen on iPhone/iPad

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here

 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie