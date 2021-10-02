Quiz: How much do you know about falsehoods?

THEY’RE BACK AGAIN.
As temperatures start to slide in a more wintery direction, the National Poisons Information Centre issued a warning that you’re now more likely to encounter a false widow spider in your home. They’re more tolerant of cold temperatures than our own native spiders.
You may have been living alongside one for many months without realising, and they do not randomly bite humans, but nonetheless the public is being urged to familiarise themselves with how to treat their nasty bite and when to seek medical advice.
The bite is nothing compared to the real black widow, so let’s see how much you know about other fakes and falsehoods.
