Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 28 December 2021
Man (30s) dies following Co Mayo crash

There have been a number of fatal crashes on Irish roads since yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 27 Dec 2021, 10:44 PM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A MAN HAS died following a two-car collision in Co Mayo this evening, in one of a number of recent fatal road incidents in Ireland.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between two cars on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar, Co Mayo at approximately 5.40pm today. 

A passenger in one of the vehicles, a man aged in his 30s, received fatal injuries in the crash and later passed away. His body was removed to the local mortuary and a post-mortem will take place. 

Three men and one woman were taken to Mayo General Hospital to receive treatment following the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination will be carried out tomorrow morning. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in contact. They are also appealing to hear from any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling on the N60 Castlebar to Claremorris Road at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

There have been a number of other fatal collisions on Irish roads since yesterday.

Three men in their 20s died and a fourth man went to hospital after a car and a lorry reportedly collided in Co Tyrone this morning.

A man in his 80s died after a collision between his bicycle and a car in Dublin city this afternoon.

Yesterday evening, a man in his 20s died after a two-vehicle crash in Co Wexford. 

