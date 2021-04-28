Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in Laois

A MAN IN HIS 60s has died following a car crash in Laois.

The two-car crash happened at around 1.45pm on Coote Street in Portlaoise.

The body of the man has been moved to Portlaoise Mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí said the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.”