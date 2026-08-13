Man arrested after car seen travelling in wrong direction at around 3am in Co Wicklow

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to an incident of dangerous driving along the N11 in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí on routine patrol observed the dangerous driving on the N11 Southbound at Junction 7, at around 3.05am on Wednesday morning.

It’s understood that the vehicle involved in this incident was observed driving in the wrong direction along the N11.

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The vehicle was later identified in the Bray area and seized by investigating gardaí.

A male adult teen has since been arrested in connection with this incident.

He is currently detained at a garda station in the Wicklow region.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam or other camera footage, to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray garda station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.