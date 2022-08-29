Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 29 August 2022
Five people arrested following serious assault of man in Kildare park

The incident happened in Father Murphy Park in Robertstown yesterday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 29 Aug 2022, 12:24 PM
23 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5852050
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following a serious assault which happened in a Kildare park in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Officers based in Naas said three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s as well as two women aged in their 20s and 40s were detained by gardaí today in connection with the attack. 

The injured man , who is in his 30s, is still receiving treatment at Tallaght University Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am and 4am to make this footage available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

