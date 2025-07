LESS THAN HALF the number of sick children that the government pledged to evacuate from Gaza have made it to Ireland so far, the health minister has told Cabinet.

The medical evacuations have helped Palestinian children exit Gaza through Egypt.

Since 19 December, 12 out of a planned 30 paediatric patient evacuations have been completed.

The children were accompanied by 12 carers and 21 other family members.

Cabinet today agreed that 18 more patients need to be identified for medical evacuation. They may also be accompanied by one or both of their parents, or whoever their carer is, and any siblings.

In a briefing to Cabinet this evening, Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said those who accompany patients will be granted Irish residency.

Ireland will continue to opt in on a case-by-case basis for each child who requires treatment, subject to the necessary capacity being available at that time, the Department of Health previously said.

It was agreed that alternative, approved evacuation options through third states should be explored and agreed in consultation with relevant Departments, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other authorities.

It was WHO that appealed to the government to take part in the scheme.

Medevac, as it’s known, has also been used to bring Ukrainian people to Ireland in the wake of the conflict with Russia.

Those with long-term needs, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, were prioritised.

A number of soldiers who were injured while fighting for Ukraine were also evacuated.