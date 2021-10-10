#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 10 October 2021
Advertisement

Sixteen confirmed dead in Russian plane crash

The plane was carrying 22 people and crashed at around 9.23 am local time.

By AFP Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 6,152 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5570555
The site of the crash of a Let L-410 Turbolet short-range transport aircraft.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The site of the crash of a Let L-410 Turbolet short-range transport aircraft.
The site of the crash of a Let L-410 Turbolet short-range transport aircraft.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SIXTEEN PEOPLE HAVE died after a plane carrying parachutists crashed in Russia’s central republic of Tatarstan this morning, the emergencies ministry said.

The L-410 plane carrying 22 people crashed at around 9.23 am local time during a flight over the republic of Tatarstan, the ministry said on its Telegram channel. 

“Six people were rescued, 16 people were taken out without signs of life,” it said.

The ministry had earlier said that 15 people died and that the aircraft was carrying 23 people.

Images published by the ministry showed the aircraft broken in half with a severely dented nose.

The six survivors were being hospitalised, the local health ministry told the Interfax news agency.

Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov was travelling to the scene of the crash, a statement on his website said.

According to Interfax, the plane belonged to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia, which describes itself as a sports and defence organisation.

The head of the organisation’s regional branch said the parachuting club that organised the flight was not to blame.

“We are the best, we are among the top five clubs,” Ravil Nurmekhametov told TASS news agency, adding that the club had hosted European and World championships.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Cosmonauts train here,” he said.

The Czech-built L-410 light aircraft was one of the two planes used by the club, according to its website.

Two L-410 planes suffered fatal accidents in Russia earlier this year, leaving a total of eight people dead.

Russia was notorious for plane accidents but has improved air traffic safety in recent years with major airlines switching from Soviet aircraft to modern jets.

But poor aircraft maintenance and lax safety standards still lead to frequent accidents in far-flung regions involving light aircraft, with occasional large-scale tragedies.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie