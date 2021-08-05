Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch this weekend.

Censor

Niamh Algar plays Enid, a film censor who finds herself drawn into the world of video nasties because of a family trauma.

Zola

This is the first tweet thread that’s been turned into a movie – the story of a young stripper who brings another young stripper on a road trip that turns into a disaster.

Boys From County Hell

This Irish film is about a group of road workers who accidentally awaken an ancient Irish vampire. Oops!

Which one would you watch first?

