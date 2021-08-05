#Open journalism No news is bad news

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 8:30 PM
Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 8:30 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch this weekend.

Censor

Niamh Algar plays Enid, a film censor who finds herself drawn into the world of video nasties because of a family trauma.

Zola

This is the first tweet thread that’s been turned into a movie – the story of a young stripper who brings another young stripper on a road trip that turns into a disaster. 

Boys From County Hell 

This Irish film is about a group of road workers who accidentally awaken an ancient Irish vampire. Oops!

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Boys from County Hell (351)
Censor (84)
Zola (62)



Aoife Barry
