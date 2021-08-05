Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch this weekend.
Censor
Niamh Algar plays Enid, a film censor who finds herself drawn into the world of video nasties because of a family trauma.
- Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
- IMDB: 5.9/10
Zola
This is the first tweet thread that’s been turned into a movie – the story of a young stripper who brings another young stripper on a road trip that turns into a disaster.
- Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
- IMDB: 6.6/10
Boys From County Hell
This Irish film is about a group of road workers who accidentally awaken an ancient Irish vampire. Oops!
- Rotten Tomatoes: 84%
- IMDB: /610
