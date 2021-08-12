Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds plays a mild-mannered bank teller who gets told that he is actually a background player in an open-world video game. And when he discovers this, he decides the best thing to do is make himself the hero.

Stillwater

Matt Damon stars in this film which is loosely based on the Meredith Kercher murder/arrest of Amanda Knox case. He plays a dad who heads to France to try and free his daughter from jail after she’s accused of murder.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Don’t Breathe 2

In this sequel to the 2016 film Don’t Breathe, Stephen Lang stars as a blind man who lives with a young orphan (Madelyn Grace). When a home invasion begins, they have to put all their survival skills to the test.

Which one would you go see first?

