FINANCIAL PLANNER AND host of the RTÉ TV programme How To Be Good With Money Eoin McGee has warned people against being fooled by a spate of fake offers of investment advice that use his name and image.

“It’s a scam. Please don’t get caught out,” McGee told his followers in a video posted on Instagram, noting that many of the fake offers have been made via Whatsapp.

“There are a whole pile of different fake accounts and scams using my name, trying to trick you, going around over the last three or four days.

“We are aware of them. I’m doing everything I can to try and shut them down.”

The offers of financial advice have also appeared on Facebook.

One such post impersonates McGee and offers an assessment of the investment potential of chipmaker Nvidia and its competitors, accompanied by a link to “sing up” for more advice.

A scam post on Facebook impersonating Eoin McGee Screenshot Screenshot

“We don’t have these magic fixes or tricks about how to get rich,” he said.

McGee said that neither he nor anyone who works at his financial advice company Prosperous would ever approach people on Whatsapp.

“It’s not my style,” he said.

McGee thanked the people who had been in touch with him and the company about the situation and reported the ads.

“That’s what I want you to do. If you see one of these things, report it and block it.”

McGee is the latest target for online scammers, who have used the names and faces of other well-known Irish TV personalities in fake news stories, which have been documented by The Journal FactCheck.

Other targets have included comedian Dara Ó Briain and Newstalk radio host Pat Kenny.

