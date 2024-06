FINE GAEL HAS removed a promotional video that used audio from a viral music hit created with children after criticism from the studio behind it.

The Fine Gael account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a video yesterday evening showing quick style edits of Taoiseach Simon Harris and Fine Gael election candidates. The video showed a crowd cheering for Harris and a cut of Harris hailing the party’s “new energy”.

The background beat and music for the video came from hit song “The Spark”, which was released last month and went viral across the world.

The Spark was created by youth rap initiative Rhyme Island ahead of Cruinniú na nÓg, the ”national free day of creativity for young people” which takes place later this month.

Cruinniú na nÓg is supported by the Irish government through the Creative Ireland programme.

The video and song were created with the assistance of a local producer GMCBeats and The Kabin Studio, a not-for-profit music hub in Knocknaheeny, Cork.

The video featured local Cork children and children from a Direct Provision centre in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, rapping over a fast-paced drum and bass beat.

The hook and opening lyrics are:

“Think you can stop what we do? I doubt it! / We got the energy, we’ll tell you all about it! / I searched for my spark and I found it. / Everybody in the crowd start bouncing!”

The video has amassed over 750,000 views on YouTube since its release, and has been highlighted by the likes of the New York Times, The Guardian, NPR and others.

The Kabin Studio took issue with the song being used by Fine Gael.

Ah Jasus lads, at least credit the kids who performed this track. 🤦 Whoever created this video and made the social media post should know this. Not comfortable with it being used for political means. — The Kabin Studio (@thekabinstudio) June 6, 2024

“Ah Jasus lads, at least credit the kids who performed this track. Whoever created this video and made the social media post should know this. Not comfortable with it being used for political means,” the studio posted in reply to the video on X yesterday evening.

This morning, it posted a follow up saying:

You have used our music, without permission, for political means. Please cease all usage with immediate effect.

Finally, in a separate post this morning, the studio said:

Please, do not use our music for national/international political means. Especially if you have no connection to the work we do locally on the ground. Anyone who uses our music, credit the kids and consider making a donation to children’s charity.

Fine Gael is not the only party to have used the song.

The Labour Party also posted a video on social media site TikTok which used audio from The Spark alongside images with humorous caption of popular children’s toy Sylvanian Families. Though the party credited the song’s creators.

Both Labour and Fine Gael have been approached for comment.