TWO HOUSES OWNED by Mayo County Council went up in flames last night.

The two properties were on Kevin Barry Street. They had recently been approved for refurbishment to be used as social housing, a spokesman for the council confirmed.

Gardaí and fire services attended the scene at approximately 9:15pm, a statement issued by gardaí said. It added that no injuries have been reported at this time.

“The scene is preserved and a technical examination will be conducted in due course.”

Erroneous reports on social media state that the properties damaged by the fire were intended to be used to house International Protection applicants.

Last week, the Western People reported that councillors in Ballina agreed to grant planning permission for 31 new social housing units at the site.