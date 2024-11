THE NUMBER OF first-time callers to the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre increased by 50% in the aftermath of Nikita Hand winning her claim against Conor McGregor for damages in a High Court Civil case.

On Friday, the jury in the High Court civil case against McGregor found that he did sexually assault Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

The total amount of damages awarded to Nikita Hand by the jury was close to €250,000.

Speaking outside the court on Friday, Ms Hand said: “Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice.”

In a statement today, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said Ms Hand’s “call has been heard loud and clear, with a huge surge in people seeking support over the past weekend”.

Rachel Morrogh, chief executive of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said that there has been a “strong effect across Irish society that we are feeling” since the jury found in favour of Ms Hand.

The number of calls to the 24-hour National Rape Crisis Helpline almost doubled over the weekend, while the number of first-time callers increased by 50%.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre operates the national helpline to support anyone affected by sexual violence in any part of the country.

Meanwhile, in the six hours immediately following the jury’s finding on Friday, calls to Dublin Rape Crisis Centre surged by 150%.

Morrogh said this increase in callers to the Helpline has continued into today and the additional staff have been brought in on the national helpline as a result.

“Although the line is very busy, all calls will be answered,” said Morrogh.

She encouraged anyone who is considering picking up the phone to do so, and added: “There are experienced counsellors on the line who will listen to you, believe you and support you in whatever way you need.”

Meanwhile, Morrogh noted that many people have “referenced Mr Justice Owens’ comments around consent and what that means”.

Judge Owens had encouraged the jury to not engage in “lazy assumptions” or “victim blaming” and remarked that consensual sexual activity is where both sides are in “free and voluntary engagement.”

He said submission was not consent and added that it was not necessary to prove a person resisted, tried to flee or raise the alarm.

He also noted that a person could freeze.

Morrogh said callers to the helpline are “taking the opportunity to underline that consent can be withdrawn at any point and that it is not up to women to try and avoid being raped”.

“They cannot believe that anyone would think the responsibility for sexual violence would lie anywhere but with the perpetrator, and are determined that the victim-blaming and shaming that underscored this case ends once and for all.”

Morrogh also called on people to “challenge negative attitudes to victims of sexual violence in their friend and family groups and to check their own behaviours so they are an ally for anyone who discloses an incident of sexual violence to them”.