EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HOUSING The number of homeless people in Ireland has reached a record high for the second month in a row, with 12,259 accessing emergency accommodation in April 2023.
2. #NORTHERN IRELAND 11 people have been arrested in relation to the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell – nine men and two women aged between 21 and 72.
3. #WATER Irish Water has repaired the burst pipe overnight that caused water outages in many areas in Dublin yesterday, affecting around 40,000 households.
4. #UKRAINE Russian missiles have hit a medical clinic in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one, with video footage showing a blaze ripping through the two-storey building.
5. #TUBS Tonight marks the end of Ryan Tubridy’s 14-year stint as host of The Late Late Show, with special guests for his last outing including President Michael D Higgins.
