1. #JOB LOSSES: Up to 200 jobs are at risk as medical tech plant to close in Drogheda

2. #MAYO TRAGEDY: Community ‘heartbroken beyond words‘ as mother and daughter named following Mayo crash

3. #BELFAST: PSNI officer injured after being attacked by a dog in north Belfast

4. #PILOT STRIKE: Aer Lingus cancels 76 additional flights next week ahead of Labour Court meeting with IALPA

5. #DUBLIN CRIME: Tributes in Dáil to tourist who came to ‘enjoy the best’ of Dublin but died after assault