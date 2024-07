EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUDGET 2025: A bumper budget package of €8.3 billion will be made available, with the health service to get additional €1.5 billion

2. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for 18 counties today

3. #FSAI: A Dublin 4 crèche was issued a closure order over ‘heavy and widespread‘ rodent infestation

4. #LEADERS’ QUESTIONS: Michael Healy-Rae railed against social media companies with a passionate speech in Dáil today

5. #COURTS: A senior All-Ireland hurler with Clare charged with assault of a 12 year-old boy