The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin has been jailed for 12 years for attacking women he met on Tinder.

2. #NO SHOW: Sky News has cancelled a TV debate of the Conservative leadership candidates because Boris Johnson is refusing to attend.

3. #THUNDERY DOWNPOURS: A Status Yellow weather warning is in place for the entire country until late this evening.

4. #DUBLIN: A man has been remanded in custody charged with the fatal of shooting of Jordan Davis in Darndale last month.

5. #ONLINE SAFETY: Concerns have been raised over the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s proposal to police harmful content online.

