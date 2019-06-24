The 5 at 5: Monday

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Sean Murray Monday 24 Jun 2019, 4:51 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Pat Leelaamornvichet
Image: Shutterstock/Pat Leelaamornvichet

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin has been jailed for 12 years for attacking women he met on Tinder

2. #NO SHOW: Sky News has cancelled a TV debate of the Conservative leadership candidates because Boris Johnson is refusing to attend.

3. #THUNDERY DOWNPOURS: A Status Yellow weather warning is in place for the entire country until late this evening

4. #DUBLIN: A man has been remanded in custody charged with the fatal of shooting of Jordan Davis in Darndale last month.

5. #ONLINE SAFETY: Concerns have been raised over the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s proposal to police harmful content online

Sean Murray
