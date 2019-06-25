The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned that a “disorderly” Brexit is a real possibility as he outlined how much cash the Government has for Budget 2020.

2. #BODY OF EVIDENCE: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will today seek Cabinet approval to draft new legislation to allow gardaí wear body-worn cameras.

3. #STRIKE: The HSE has outlined what it expects will be some of the main issues for patients arriving out of tomorrow’s strike by around 10,000 healthcare support workers.

4. #STATIC: RTÉ has reported another challenging year as it sits €13 million in the red.

5. #ASSAULT: All Ireland winning camogie player Ashling Thompson has been fined €6,000 after pleading guilty to assault in a Cork nightclub.