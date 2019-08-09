The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN: A married couple have been remanded in custody on child cruelty charges after their nine-year-old daughter was discovered with serious injuries.

2. #BEACHES: Bathing bans are back in force after Dublin councils confirmed that a number of beaches and bathing areas are closed until tomorrow evening after a wastewater spill.

3. #ANTI-RACISM: The National Transport Authority has launched a week-long public campaign to highlight the racism experienced by both staff and passengers in Ireland.

4. #RYANAIR: Staff at Ryanair are set for industrial action after a ballot saw 94% of pilots back striking in a bid to seek better pay and working conditions.

5. #MALAYSIA: Hundreds of Malaysians held a prayer session today for Nóra Quoirin, the Irish teenager who is still missing after disappearing from a holiday resort six days ago.