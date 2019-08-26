The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FUTURE HEALTH: Private patients should not be treated in public hospitals, a long-awaited independent report has found.

2. #BEEF PLAN: “Unofficial” protests have taken place amid “widespread disgust” at a deal among beef farmers.

3. #NUKE THE STORM: US President Donald Trump has denied wanting to drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes to stop them.

4. #INMO: Over 1,300 nursing and midwifery posts in Irish hospitals are being left vacant.

5. #CLIMATE CRISIS: The first article in a new series on TheJournal.ie takes a look at the climate crisis and what it means for Ireland.