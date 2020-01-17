The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SWORDS: Two people were arrested after a shooting in north Dublin left two men in hospital.

2. #PADDY HOLOHAN: A Sinn Féin councillor was suspended following comments on Leo Varadkar and women.

3. #CAMERON BLAIR: Tributes were paid to a Cork student killed in a house party stabbing.

4. #AGE ACTION: “Embarrassed” over-65s are forced to sign on the dole, and it’s fast becoming an election issue.

5. #PATRICIA O’CONNOR: A court was told a Dublin grandmother suffered a “violent death” but did not die where any of her body parts were found.