The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: The Taoiseach issued an economic warning over Covid-19, saying “there’s is no such thing as free money”.
2. #INFECTIONS: The number of people infected by a confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 0.45.
3. #TROUBLE BREWING: Two more Dublin pubs have taken FBD Insurance to the High Court.
4. #LA: Jedward are quarantining in Los Angeles with American Pie actress Tara Reid.
5. #WARNING: Status Yellow warnings have been issued by Met Éireann as “unseasonably windy weather” is expected across the country.
