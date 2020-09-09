The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BREXIT: The UK has published its controversial bill amid questions and concern from EU leaders.
2. #PREMIUMS: The Central Bank has found the “majority” of home and car insurers charged different prices to customers with similar risk.
3. #TRAVEL: The Irish government is aiming to allow people to travel abroad to visit loved ones for Christmas.
4. #NPHET: Public health experts must justify any proposed restrictions for Dublin if they’re more “drastic” than other EU cities.
5. #GOLFGATE: Phil Hogan has said he was subjected to a “full-scale attack” by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS