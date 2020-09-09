The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: The UK has published its controversial bill amid questions and concern from EU leaders.

2. #PREMIUMS: The Central Bank has found the “majority” of home and car insurers charged different prices to customers with similar risk.

3. #TRAVEL: The Irish government is aiming to allow people to travel abroad to visit loved ones for Christmas.

4. #NPHET: Public health experts must justify any proposed restrictions for Dublin if they’re more “drastic” than other EU cities.

5. #GOLFGATE: Phil Hogan has said he was subjected to a “full-scale attack” by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.